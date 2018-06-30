POA to celebrate Olympic Day today

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), in collaboration with Wapda Sports Board, is celebrating the Olympic Day on June 30 (today) at Wapda Sports Complex.

Olympic Day is annually celebrated all around the world with hundreds and thousands of people – young and old – get moving and participate in sporting and cultural activities, such as fun runs, exhibitions, music and educational seminars. The Olympic Day was introduced in 1948 to commemorate the birth of the modern Olympic Games on 23 June 1894 at the Sorbonne in Paris.

The goal was to promote participation in sport across the globe regardless of age, gender/ athletic ability. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is also regularly celebrating the Olympic Day every year. The POA with a theme Plant Preserve Plant will be celebrating the Olympic Day.

In this context POA will be holding sports activities involving Run/Walk (Children/youth/young and old), meeting Olympians and medalists and holding basketball, handball, karate, swimming, table tennis volleyball, wrestling exhibition matches. Shaukat Javed, Interim Sports Minister will be the chief guest on this occasion and award certificates and shields.