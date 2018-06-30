Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

South Korea’s Lotte keeps jailed chairman in key position

SEOUL: South Korean retail giant Lotte Group kept its jailed chairman in a key affiliate post Friday despite an effort by his brother to oust him, re-igniting a bitter family feud. The company has been assailed by scandal in recent years, with the founder’s two sons engaging in a vicious and public battle for control. The younger, Shin Dong-bin, ultimately prevailed, but was jailed for two and a half years in February in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down president Park Geun-hye. His brother Shin Dong-joo reopened hostilities Friday and tried to have his sibling ousted from the board of an important Japanese affiliate, only for shareholders to stick with the incarcerated executive. In a statement, Lotte said it was “relieved” at the decision that came despite what it called the “absence” of its chairman. “We hope to promptly overcome the current difficulties,” it added. South Korean business is dominated by the chaebol, sprawling but controversial family-run empires like Lotte Group, ranked fifth, and the biggest of them all Samsung.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar