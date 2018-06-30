Iran summons Pakistan ambassador over terror attack

TEHRAN: Iran summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Tehran over a recent terrorist attack on Iranian border guards which claimed the lives of three and injured eight others, Iranian news agency reported Thursday.

Iran's protest against the terrorist attack was conveyed to Pakistan Ambassador Asif Ali Khan Durrani, Sistan and Baluchistan Province deputy governor general for security affairs Mohammad Hadi Mar'ashi told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

The official said an Iranian delegation will pay an official visit to Pakistan to discuss border security with Pakistani officials. Armed bandits killed three Iranian Basij volunteer forces and wounded eight others in Mirjaveh in this southeastern province early Tuesday.

Mirjaveh is a town in Sistan and Baluchestan Province. It is the main road crossing point between Iran and Pakistan. In the meantime, two Iranian border guards had earlier been killed by armed assailants at a border post in Zabol in this southeastern province while all Iranian people were watching the national football team’s match against Spain in the World Cup 2018 Wednesday night (June 21). Two of the bandits were killed and about 1.1 tons of illegal drugs were confiscated by Iran's border guards.