PTI changes candidate in PP-39

SIALKOT: PTI has changed its candidate in PP-39 Sialkot-V, provincial constituency of Tehsil Pasrur. PTI sources on Friday said the party ticket was taken back from Dr Rana Tanvir Islam and issued to Barrister Mansoor. Aalysts have termed it a bad move because ex-provincial minister Dr Rana Tanvir Islam has been active in local politics since 2002 and could prove to be a strong candidate. Sources close to Rana Tanvir said he might contest election as an independent candidate.