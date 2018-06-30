Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PTI changes candidate in PP-39

SIALKOT: PTI has changed its candidate in PP-39 Sialkot-V, provincial constituency of Tehsil Pasrur. PTI sources on Friday said the party ticket was taken back from Dr Rana Tanvir Islam and issued to Barrister Mansoor. Aalysts have termed it a bad move because ex-provincial minister Dr Rana Tanvir Islam has been active in local politics since 2002 and could prove to be a strong candidate. Sources close to Rana Tanvir said he might contest election as an independent candidate.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar