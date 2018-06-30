Pakistan go down against Belgium after gaining lead twice

KARACHI: Pakistan lost to Belgium 2-4 in their last group match of the Champions Trophy despite having gained lead twice.

The Green-shirts made a good start against Belgium, who were without their first-choice goalkeeper Vincent Vanash as he had a medical emergency at home. Pakistan seemed to be carrying on from where they left off in the last match against Argentina. They made incisive raids, had an open play chance and earned three penalty corners. Off the third PC, Aleem Bilal’s high flick found the right side of the net.

In the second quarter, Belgium, silver madallists at the 2016 Olympics and currently World No 3, were decidedly better. They repeatedly entered the opponents circle and Pakistani net minder Imran Butt was called to make four saves. Belgium also earned three penalty corners but it ended 1-0 in Pakistan’s favour when the sides changed ends.

The third quarter was the most fascinating with fast pole to pole stuff. Three goals were scored in as many minutes. In the 36th minute, a swift three-men move starting from the Belgian half culminated in skipper Thomas Briels beautifully side-stepping Imran and diving full-length to slam the ball in.

The very next minute, Aleem put his side ahead again with another penalty corner conversion. It was a carbon copy of his first goal.But it was soon 2-2 as Belgian build-up from left saw Amaury Keusters deflecting the ball into the net from close range.

It was all to play for in the last 15 minutes. Belgium surged ahead for the first time by finally scoring off their fourth penalty corner. The injection wasn’t stopped properly in the circle. But after a couple of good passes, the ball was put in by Cedric Charlier.

Their fourth goal arrived courtesy a move starting from just outside the own 23 metres. An excellent long hit from Boccard reached Boon near the circle whose first-time ball found Florent van Aubel who made no mistake. All the three Belgian field goals were scored from close range.

With three points, Pakistan finished at the bottom of the league. They will figure in the match for the fifth position on Sunday (tomorrow). Scorers: Belgium: Thomas Briels (36’), Amaury Keusters, (39’), Cedric Charlier (51’ off PC), Florent van Aubel (54’) Pakistan: Aleem Bilal (11’ & 38’ both of PC).