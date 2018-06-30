Eighteen Hosts launch in London at The Dorchester

London: After establishing its strong presence within the real estate industry of Pakistan, and extending its foothold in Dubai, Eighteen has now announced its arrival in northwest Europe with a grand launch event in London, at The Dorchester. The event attracted several overseas Pakistanis along with the who’s and who of the localites of UK.

Speaking at the auspicious occasion of Eighteen’s launch in London, Mr. Tarek Hamdy, CEO, Eighteen said, “Eighteen has completely revolutionized the real estate projects in Pakistan by adding the modern state of the art feel to all our projects, thus redefining the way people want to live.

Next in line is our network expansion, which aims to provide accessibility and convenience to our consumers across the globe, and today I am extremely honored to announce our arrival in the United Kingdom.” Mr. Hamdy further emphasized on how Overseas Pakistanis have not been let go of their roots in Pakistan and always long for a home back home.

He further added, “Eighteen, with its highly esteemed partners, is resolute towards creating a new lifestyle destination, and this commitment towards offering an enhanced future insight is highly benefiting for our consumers across the globe.”

The event further saw an endorsement for Eighteen by Baroness Warsi. Born to Pakistani immigrants in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, Baroness Warsi is best known for being the first Muslim to serve in the British Cabinet. She said “Eighteen shows a side of Pakistan that many are unaware of. It projects all the glory behind our country and sets a benchmark for current and upcoming real estate projects.”

The colorful and lively event managed to entertain the audience with thrilling performances of renowned Canadian artist; Josh. While the scrumptious dinner arrangements were another reason of delight for the guests.

The audience later interacted with the Immersive 360 degrees, experience zone and were briefed on the grand project and how it aims to impact the real estate industry around the globe and in Pakistan.***