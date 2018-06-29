Rain emergency declared in Karachi as heavy shower predicted

KARACHI: Authorities have declared emergency across Karachi in view of the Meteorological Department’s forecast of heavy rain in the metropolis on Thursday and Friday (today).

The weather monitory body has predicted heavy showers with gusty winds in Karachi and other parts of the country today as well as tomorrow spurring the city authorities to precautionary action. Karachi Water and Sewerage Board declaring a rain emergency has readied water drainage machines generators and cranes and instructed its field staff to remain on a 24 hour alert.

Despite advanced warning by the Met Office and the Supreme Court s orders to clear stormwater drains in the city several drains remain clogged with garbage posing a threat to settlements located in their vicinity.

The 28-kilometre-long Gujjar Nullah along with stormwater drains in Khamosh Colony and Teen Talwar Clifton have still not been cleared and restored to their original width.

For Thursday the Met Office has forecast rain thundershower with gusty winds at scattered places in Zhob, Kalat, DI Khan, Mirpur Khas, Lahore, Gujranwala divisions Kashmir and isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, DG Khan, Multan, Faisalabad and Gilgit Baltistan.