Twin City Tennis from July 2

ISLAMABAD: Engro Foods Twin City Tennis Championship 2018 starts from July 2-7 at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts.Events to be contested in the championship include men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, u-18, u-14, u-10, 45 plus doubles, 60 plus doubles.Rashid Ali will be a tournament referee while Fazal Subhan will be tournament director and Hassan Baig (DG Civil Aviation Authority) will be chairman tournament committee.
Comments