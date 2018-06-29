Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Twin City Tennis from July 2

ISLAMABAD: Engro Foods Twin City Tennis Championship 2018 starts from July 2-7 at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts.Events to be contested in the championship include men’s singles, men’s doubles, ladies singles, u-18, u-14, u-10, 45 plus doubles, 60 plus doubles.Rashid Ali will be a tournament referee while Fazal Subhan will be tournament director and Hassan Baig (DG Civil Aviation Authority) will be chairman tournament committee.

