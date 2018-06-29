Parliament backs England for WC glory

LONDON: Britain’s House of Commons is to fly the St George’s flag in support of Gareth Southgate’s England team as World Cup fever sweeps the nation following a bright start in Russia.

The decision followed an announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May that the flag would fly over her official residence at 10 Downing Street on the days the team were playing.

The Commons will start flying the flag on the day England play their last-16 match next week. “I’ve therefore decided that the House of Commons will indeed fly the St George’s flag for the next England game, which will be on Monday, July 2 or Tuesday, July 3 — dependent on the outcome of today’s match against Belgium.