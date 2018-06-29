Fri June 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Parliament backs England for WC glory

LONDON: Britain’s House of Commons is to fly the St George’s flag in support of Gareth Southgate’s England team as World Cup fever sweeps the nation following a bright start in Russia.

x
Advertisement

The decision followed an announcement by Prime Minister Theresa May that the flag would fly over her official residence at 10 Downing Street on the days the team were playing.

The Commons will start flying the flag on the day England play their last-16 match next week. “I’ve therefore decided that the House of Commons will indeed fly the St George’s flag for the next England game, which will be on Monday, July 2 or Tuesday, July 3 — dependent on the outcome of today’s match against Belgium.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar