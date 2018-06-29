Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth sworn in 24th PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth on Thursday took oath as 24th Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court.

Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, administered oath to Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth at simple ceremony held at the Governor’s House. Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Dost Muhammad Khan was present as well.

Judges of the Peshawar High Court, senior lawyers and elected representatives of the Peshawar High Court Bar Association attended the ceremony.

He took oath of his office after the then Chief Justice Yahya Afridi took oath as judge of the Supreme Court in Islamabad.

Born on March 16, 1961, in Dera Ismail Khan, Justice Seth was elevated to the high court as Additional Judge on August 2, 2011. Known for keeping a low profile, Seth is well respected in the legal fraternity of the country.

He remained as a Banking and Company Judge of the Peshawar High Court. He served as member of the Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal, Peshawar.

Justice Waqar Seth has practiced law and was considered as one of a leading lawyer in cases pertaining to services and labour.

He was enrolled as an advocate of the lower courts on December 1985 and elevated to the high court on March 22, 1990, and subsequently as advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in 2008. Justice Seth did his LLB from Khyber Law College, Peshawar in 1985.