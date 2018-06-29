Fri June 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

PML-N district head protests

LAHORE: Sheikhupura District PML-N President Arif Sandhela, wearing chains and padlocks, protested in front of the PML-N Model Town office, demanding acknowledgment of his sacrifices and loyalty for the party in the form of party ticket.

Sandhela said that during Musharraf’s autocracy, he was jailed in Mianwali when his father died. The dictatorship pressured him for a bargain,, but he refused and participated in his father’s funeral in chains and handcuffs. He said that he was the only one who was with Begum Kalsoom Nawaz when she started her struggle against Musharraf. He pleaded that the party should acknowledge the services and loyalties of the party workers and allow them to represent their constituency.

