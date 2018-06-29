Salt export potential highlighted

KARACHI: Pakistan is the only country, which has iron-rich pink coloured salt and offers huge export potential worth billions of dollars, speakers at the World Salt Conference said on Thursday.

“Pink colour is the result of various minerals naturally found in pink salt, including iron, which plays an important role in the eradication of iron deficiency a major health issue around the globe,” Hub Salt CEO Ismail Suttar said at the 10th World Salt Symposium hosted by the Salt Institute in collaboration with the EU Salt, China Salt Association and Hub Salt.

The symposium was attended by some 540 attendees from over 40 countries and concluded with some 70 important papers on various subjects, covering salt from all angles, including production processes. The myths of low sodium diets also came under discussion. Within the local chapter, METRO Pakistan has set two goals, ‘drive cultural change in the company’ and ‘focus on female employment and development internally and externally.’