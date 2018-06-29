‘My reaction was on reporter’s question’

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday disposed of contempt of court proceedings against the Jang Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman after accepting his unconditional apology.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar, heard a contempt of court petition filed by Asad Rajput, advocate, against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. In pursuance of court directions issued the other day, SaimHashmi, along with Jam Asif, advocate, appeared before the court and submitted an unconditional apology by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

The court found the unconditional apology satisfactory and disposed of the contempt petition. In his written apology, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman submitted that he finds it impossible to believe that such negative and baseless remarks against him (as quoted by the reporter) could have been made by the honorable court without any evidence. “In the other day’s hearing too, the honorable Chief Justice of Pakistan himself observed that such remarks were not made by the honorable court,”, he contended.

“As submitted earlier, I have never thought of ridiculing or influencing the honorable Supreme Court; however, since honorable Justice Faisal Arab made an observation the other day that no matter of my bona fides, my words did, prima facie, leave an impression of aspersion on the dignity of the honorable court; if any of my remarks made during my press talk has conveyed any such impression then, as desired by the honorable court, I offer my unconditional apology to this honorable court”, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman submitted. The court the other day directed Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman to tender an unconditional apology.

In his order, the chief justice noted that after this the court will examine whether the instant matter be disposed of or to frame charge.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had submitted before the court that he always respected the judiciary and never thought of ridiculing it.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had asked Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman that the judiciary gave a lot of respect to him but he had used the word nonsense (baihuda) for a judge of the apex court. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, however, had contended that he had been quoted out of context in the petition, adding: “I can never even think of ridiculing the judiciary.”

The court had played a video clip, aired by ARY television channel showing the media talk of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, however, submitted that he too has the whole record of the said media talk of that day. He recalled that a reporter of BOL News had asked him a question pertaining to Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh’s remarks to which he replied that he did not hear such remarks during the proceedings, adding that he still believes that the honorable judge could not have passed such remarks.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman further submitted that he did not hear the said remarks of the judge, adding that during the course of hearing he had explained to the court on the matter related to government advertisements. “Had I heard the said remarks of the honorable judge, I could have also explained it to the court. But I did not hear those remarks of the honorable judge,” Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman added.

Justice Faisal Arab, another member of the bench, observed that his media talk gave an impression that he (Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman) was going to file a case against the honorable judge. “You should have told the said reporter that you did not hear such remarks of the honorable judge hence you are talking baihuda baat,” Justice Faisal Arab told Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. “If this impression went, then I excuse for it,” Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman replied.

The Chief Justice, however, observed that being the head of Pakistan’s largest media group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman should respect the court.

“You conduct programmes through your anchors at night time ridiculing the judges in talk shows and this could not be possible without your prior permission,” the CJP told the Jang Group’s chief executive. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, however, said that his group’s journalists and anchorpersons are free, adding that neither he gives them any instructions nor they are under his command. He said that he has a limited role that whenever he receives any complaint, then he inquires the matter.

He further contended he excuses if the honorable judge got hurt due to his talk, adding that neither did he use such types of words nor had they been brought up in such a manner. “I regret as to why I used such words,” Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman submitted. He recalled that the reporter while quoting the said honorable judge had leveled a wrong allegation that he (Mir Shakil) along with his relative crashed the stock exchange and minted money.

Elaborating it, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman further said that during those days, the media was doing negative propaganda against him, and the reporter questioned about the same negative report quoting the honourable judge.

As the reporter was insisting, so he uttered such words, adding that he should not have used such words for the honourable judge or even any other person. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman further submitted that earlier the court had summoned him and after running the said video clip had disposed of the matter.

The chief justice however, observed that a fresh contempt petition was filed in the court against him hence he was duty bound to protect the dignity of judiciary. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, however, contended that he always respects judiciary.