Arabic book on Kashmir launched in Cairo

Cairo: Pakistan Embassy in the capital of Egypt, Cairo, has organised a unique gathering to launch the book on Kashmir crisis written by Arab writer Omar Mohammad Nazzal Al Armouti on the premises of the embassy.

It is the first book “Kashmir Crisis; Unresolved Issue of Muslim Ummah” written in Arabic language by Jordanian writer Omar Mohammad Nazzal Al Armouti, according to the press release issued by the press section of the embassy.

Pakistan Embassy in Cairo had invited the writer, especially to the embassy to launch the book and introduce the Kashmir issue to Egyptians as well as other Arab communities living in the historical city. Jordanian author Omar Al Armouti had travelled to Pakistan and met Kashmiri people along both side of Line of Control (LoC).

Addressing the gathering, Omar Al Armouti shared his experiences and compared the conditions of people living on both side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Chairing the panel discussion on the book, Pakistan Ambassador to Cairo Mushtaq Ali Shah appreciated the efforts by Omar Al Armouti for the book.

He maintained that the book would go a long way in sensitising public opinion especially in the Arab world.

Drawing a parallel between the struggles waged by the peoples of Palestine and the Indian held Kashmir, he called upon the international community to help the subjugated people regain their right of self-determination and underlined the need for the respect of fundamental rights of the people facing occupation. He further added that no foreign occupation has ever sustained forever in the history of mankind.

Other panelists who spoke on the occasion, included Professor at University of Ain Shams Dr M Al Saeed Gamal Uddin, Deputy Editor of Al-Ahram Tarek Sheikh, World Association for al-Azhar Graduates Dr HamdUllah and Representative of Sheikh Al-Azhar Dr Hassan.