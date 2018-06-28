Indian army chief disregards UN report on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: India has taken on United Nations (UN) for its report on human rights violations in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) as Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat on Wednesday slammed the UN report on human rights violations in Kashmir, dubbing it as "motivated".

The human rights record of the Indian Army, he said, was “well known” to the people of Kashmir and to the international community. "I don't need to speak about the human rights record of the Indian Army. It is well known to all of you; it is well known to the people of Kashmir, and to the international community. I don't think we should get too concerned about the report, some of these reports are motivated," Rawat told reporters on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi as Indian media reported.

The human rights record of the Indian Army is absolutely above board, he maintained. In a report released earlier this month, the United Nations Human Rights Council talked about human rights violations in both sides of Kashmir and sought an international inquiry into these abuses. India had vehemently rejected the report as "fallacious, tendentious and motivated". Indian ministry of external affairs had said that the report was "overtly prejudiced" and seeks to build a "false narrative". The observers here termed Indian Army Chief views as blatant lie and an attempt to throw dust in the eyes of the world opinion. “India Army has setup worst record of defiance of human rights in IHK and it robust presence in the occupied area is serious violation of the UN resolutions,” they opined.