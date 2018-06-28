German envoy calls on caretaker chief minister

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Hasan Askari reminisced about his life spent in Germany during his meeting with the German ambassador Martin Kobler here Wednesday. According to a handout, the interim chief minister said he has served on Iqbal Chair in Heidelberg University for three years. The German envoy expressed his happiness over it and desired to know more about his views in this connection. Askari said the feelings and ideas expressed by Allama Iqbal in a poem in 1907 near the famous river Neckar are also applicable to the present day situation. He also paid rich tributes to the services of Dr Annemarie Schimmel for the promotion of Iqbal studies. Meanwhile, the caretaker chief minister expressed sense of grief over the loss of human lives in different accidents due to rain and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities to the injured and all the line departments including the administration to remain alert in the wake of rains. He further directed that flood emergency control rooms should remain functional round-the-clock at the level of districts, divisions and province.