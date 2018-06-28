Muzammil loses to Sinha in SL Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza gave good account of himself before losing to Indian top player in three sets in the Sri Lanka Future III Tennis Tournament.

In second round match played Wednesday, Indian leading player Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Muzammil Murtaza 3-6, 4-6, 6-2. Sinha is the same player who upset French No 2 seed Thomas Brechmier in straight sets in the first round.