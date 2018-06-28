Thu June 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Muzammil loses to Sinha in SL Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Muzammil Murtaza gave good account of himself before losing to Indian top player in three sets in the Sri Lanka Future III Tennis Tournament.

x
Advertisement

In second round match played Wednesday, Indian leading player Nitin Kumar Sinha beat Muzammil Murtaza 3-6, 4-6, 6-2. Sinha is the same player who upset French No 2 seed Thomas Brechmier in straight sets in the first round.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar