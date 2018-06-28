Hamza opens election office

LAHORE : Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shahbaz has said July 25 will judge and acknowledge development projects of the PML-N government and vowed to put the country on way to progress and prosperity.

He said this after inaugurating central electoral office of NA-124 and PP-146 at Bhatti Chowk on Wednesday.

Hamza Shahbaz said it is fact that after trying three times Imran Khan could not succeed to visit inside city.

He said like 2013 now in 2018 again Pakistan Muslim League-N is the best option for the voters and people would again accord thumping majority to the same leadership who made Pakistan an atomic power.

Hamza Shahbaz said metro bus, orange line train, laptop scheme and many other projects gave a boost to the youth. He said those who opposed prosperity and progress of Lahore have no right to get votes from this city also. Hamza Shahbaz said people would prove their commitment with PML-N in elections.