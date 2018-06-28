Thu June 28, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

PFA seals fake chocolate manufacturing factory

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed another illegal factory for producing fake chocolates and jellies in Mozang area and sized thousands of kilograms of raw and ready material.

PFA Director General Noor-ul-Amin Mengal said flavoured chocolates and jellies were being prepared with expired and harmful ingredients. The factory owners were using wrong address and manufacture date on their products to keep safe from the surveillance of the authority. He said the local products were being sold on departmental stores in the name of Switzerland’s formula products.

The Punjab Food Authority sealed a bakery in Shahdara, GT Road. It sealed a shop for selling expired products after changing its expiry dates, using substandard ingredients and other violations. A team of the PFA shut down Foods Water Filtration Plant in Tajpura over unavailability of RO Plant, record, wrong labelling, improper cleanliness arrangements and using PFA logo.

PFA teams have issued fine tickets of Rs 105,000 to 15 food business operators for not maintaining hygienic environment. The authority served notices for improvement on 158 food outlets. PFA raids were conducted in Iqbal Town, Shalimar Link Road, Railway Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Kot Lakhpat, Wahdat Road, Shahdara, Rajgarh and others.

