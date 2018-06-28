Khattak hopes people will vote for PTI again

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader and former chief minister Pervez Khattak said on Wednesday that people had voted his party to power in the 2013 general election to get rid of the corrupt politicians.

He was speaking to party activists at the elections office in PK-26.

The former chief minister hoped that people would again vote for the PTI to take forward the journey of progress and prosperity.

Pervez Khattak said that PTI would form governments in all four provinces and at the centre after sweeping the next polls.

The party leaders including Dr Imran Khattak, former provincial minister Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel, Idrees Khattak, former lawmaker Mian Khaliqur Rehman Khattak, Jamil Khattak, Hameedullah Khattak, Zulfikar Khattak, Raza Saeed Babar and others were present on the occasion.

Pervez Khattak said that PTI-led provincial government introduced reforms in the Education and Health. "We also corrected the police and the patwar system in the province," he said and added that his party's priority was to serve people and to resolve their issues.

He said that people had become politically mature and would vote for the PTI as its Chairman Imran Khan had a vision for the uplift of the country

Pervez Khattak said that PTI-led provincial government undertook mega projects in the province. "Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and Swat Expressway projects were launched by our government," he continued.

"Opponents are afraid of the PTI's popularity that is why they are levelling allegations against us," he pointed out.

The PTI leader said that Imran Khan had the vision and potential to steer the country out of the prevailing crises. "Imran Khan knows how to put the country on the road to development and economic prosperity," he added.

He said that for the first time in the history of the country, the PTI promoted merit and transparency in recruitment.

"Institutions are now serving the people due to the outstanding policies of my government," he added.

Pervez Khattak said that his government established Technical University in Nowshera. "Our government established several colleges, training institutes and universities in the province," he recalled.

He believed the Awami National Party leaders did nothing for the welfare of the public and introduced 'easyload culture' in the province.

"The ANP leaders looted the public money and undermined the economy of the province," he added.

"The ANP leaders committed corruption and promoted nepotism," he said, adding that so-called champions of Pakhtuns rights would face a humiliating defeat in the upcoming general election.