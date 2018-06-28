Thu June 28, 2018
MA
Muhammad Anis
June 28, 2018

Army to extend support for fair polls: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, while addressing the 211th Corps Commanders Conference here at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Wednesday, maintained that the Pakistan Army would perform its mandated support for conducting transparent general elections while also focusing on professional duties.

The forum, besides reviewing the geo-strategic environment and security-related issues, also discussed the provision of mandated assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for free, fair and transparent conduct of General Elections 2018, the ISPR said. "The COAS directed this national duty be performed with utmost responsibility and without losing any focus on defence and internal security challenges," it said.

The forum reviewed the geo-strategic environment and recent security and other related developments in the region. The conference decided to continue contributing positive efforts to carry forward dividends of achieved domestic peace and stability beyond borders to the region.

The progress of Operation Raddul Fasad and socio-economic development in cleared areas was also deliberated with a commitment to achieve lasting peace and stability. It may be pointed out here that the Election Commission had moved a summary to the Ministry of Defence seeking deployment of army personnel at polling stations and three printing presses during printing of the ballot papers. The army troops would also provide security for the safe transportation of ballot papers to respective destinations. The army chief, during his second meeting with Prime Minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk, assured the army's support in conducting fair and transparent elections.

