Kashif stuns Israr in Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II

From our correspondent

LAHORE: Kashif Asif, seeded 10th, made a major upset at SNGPL Pakistan International Squash Circuit-II Men’s and Women’s 2018 when he stunned second seed Israr Ahmad in the main round, which commenced here at the Punjab Squash Complex on Wednesday.

Kashif, a wildcard entrant, started the match exceptionally well and put Israr under tremendous pressure right from the beginning, which paid dividend as he succeeded in beating one of the top seeds after a tough fight. Kashif won the first game 11/8, but Israr then utilised his vast experience to take the second game 11/9. Kashif once again played superb squash and won the third game 11/9 before losing the fourth one 11/3. In the fifth and decisive game, Kashif prevailed over Israr and won the game 11/6.

Farhan Mehboob took just 17 minutes to outclass Bilal Zakir 11/3, 11/5, 11/8.

Farhan Zaman had to struggle hard to beat Zahir Shah 4/11, 12/10, 11/8, 11/4 in 34 minutes.

Tayyab Aslam edged past Khawaja Adil Maqbool 11/4, 11/4, 11/8 in 18 minutes.

Asim Khan defeated Waqar Mehboob 12/10, 0/11, 11/9, 11/5 in 39 minutes.

Syed Azlan Amjad routed Umair Zaman 11/9, 11/7, 11/8 in 23 minutes.

Amaad Fareed faced tough resistance from Ali Bukhari before winning the encounter by 11/9, 11/2, 9/11, 9/11, 11/5 in 51 minutes.

In the senior women main round, all the seeded players advanced to the next round.

Madina Zafar, who was an unseeded player, won her encounter against Noor-Ain-Ijaz with a score of 11/6, 11/5, 11/3 in just 11 minutes.

Saima Shaukat played well against Amna Fayyaz and defeated her by 11/6, 11/8, 5/11, 5/11, 11/9 in 30 minutes.

Noor Ul Huda outsmarted Aiman Shahbaz by 11/8, 11/5, 12/10 in 11 minutes; Faiza Zafar downed Komal Khan by 11/3, 6/11, 11/4, 11/1 in 21 minutes; Zahab Khan overpowered Sibgha Arshad by 11/5, 11/7, 11/8 in 20 minutes.

Riffat Khan proved too hot for Anam Mustafa Aziz as she took just 14 minutes to overwhelm her opponent by 11/8, 11/0, 11/5. Zoya Khalid outclassed Moqaddas Javed by 11/6, 11/6, 11/2 in just 16 minutes.