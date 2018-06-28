IDEAS 2018 scheduled from Nov 27

KARACHI: The 10th edition of IDEAS 2018 is scheduled from November 27-30, 2018 at the Karachi Expo Centre, a statement said on Wednesday.

International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) is a mega national event; biennially organised by the Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) in Pakistan, it added.

To provide impetus to the ongoing national level preparations for this strategically important event, second steering committee meeting was held on June 27 at the Sindh Chief Minister Secretariat and was chaired by Fazlur Rehman, caretaker chief minister of Sindh.

In his opening address, the Sindh chief minister said hosting the 10th edition of IDEAS is a testimony to our pledge for encouraging technological growth and exchange in the region.

The event will significantly contribute towards fostering and promoting Pakistan’s strategic relations with international fraternity and would serve to achieve the shared objectives of global peace, stability and balance.