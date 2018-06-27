Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth notified as PHC CJ

PESHAWAR: The Ministry of Law and Justice Division on Tuesday notified Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth as the Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court.

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 193 of the Constitution, the President of Pakistan is pleased to appoint Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth, judge, Peshawar High Court as Chief Justice of the said court with immediate effect from the date he makes oath of his office,” a notification by the Ministry of Law and Justice Division stated.

Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth was appointed as the Chief Justice after elevation of his predecessor Justice Yahya Afridi to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Born in a business family of Dera Ismail Khan on March 16, 1961, Waqar Ahmad Seth received his secondary education at the Cantonment Public School in Peshawar.

He passed Higher Secondary School Examination from the FG Inter-College for Boys in 1977 and then did his Bachelor of Science examination from Islamia College in Peshawar. He did his Bachelor of Arts (additional) from University of Peshawar in 1982 and LLB from Khyber Law College in Peshawar in 1985 and MA (Political Science) from University of Peshawar in 1986.

Waqar Ahmad Seth started his professional career in December 1985 when he was enrolled as an advocate in the lower courts.

He was enrolled as an advocate at the Peshawar High Court on March 22, 1990. Subsequently, on May 24, 2008 he was enrolled as an advocate of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

His judicial career started on August 2, 2011 when he was appointed an additional judge of the PHC. He has served as a banking judge, company judge and as member of the subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal in Peshawar.

After elevation of Justice Yahya Afridi to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, there will be shortage of two judges in the PHC against the sanctioned strength of 20 judges.