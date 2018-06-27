ITF approves $50,000 for improving Pak tennis

ISLAMABAD: The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has approved a sum of $50,000 to Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to improve the existing infra structure, revealed president federation Salim Saifullah Khan at a luncheon hosted in honour of stakeholders at Islamabad Club Tuesday.

During his welcome address, PTF president said that recently received government special grant and ITF amount would be spent on raising five synthetic courts of international standard at the PTF Complex. “I am thankful to government of Pakistan for special grant of Rs five million as well as the amount given to tennis players and officials for winning Davis Cup tie against Korea. The government donated amount and ITF’s special incentives would be spent on raising high quality synthetic courts at the PTF Complex. Though the ITF amount has yet been transferred to PTF accounts, once received would be diverted for the purpose. The amount would be spent on making PTF Complex as one of the latest hard court facilities in the country. High quality artificial courts are expected to be completed before the start of the coming national and international season.”

Salim Saifullah maintained that the quality of the turf would be second to none. “Since we are to use this facility for coming national and international events, the turf at the court would be of seven to nine layers equal to what we get internationally.”

He praised former IPC Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada for supporting the cause of tennis during his tenure. “The tennis fraternity in the country is really obliged to former Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada and former Director General PSB Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera for supporting the cause of tennis in the country. Government’s donation of Rs fifty million released two years back would help the game stand on its feet. I am also thankful to former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for showing support for the game.”

Salim Saifullah said that record number of tennis activities would not have been possible during the last two years without government support.“Sports cannot grow in any country unless and until it is supported and backed by the government. In today’s world sports built country’s image. Look at the Soccer World Cup success. Everyone is visiting and talking about Russia. You need no other introduction of your country if you successfully host mega sporting events.”Besides leading tennis players including Aqeel Khan, the luncheon was participated by country’s leading tennis personalities.