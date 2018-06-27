‘Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand dams to start taking shape next fiscal’

LAHORE: Diamer-Bhasha Dam and Mohmand Dam, which have a combined generation capacity of 5300 MW, will go into construction in the next fiscal year (2018-19), a top official of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said on Tuesday.

“Both the projects, having gross storage capacities of 8.1 million acre feet and 1.2 million acre feet, are vital to attain water and energy security in the country,” Muzammil Hussain, chairman WADPA, said during a meeting with Syed Ali Zafar, the federal minister for water resources at WAPDA House.

Hussain said the significance of the projects demanded that all stakeholders play their due role in initiation and timely completion of these projects.

Briefing the minister the chairman said WAPDA had succeeded in completing as many as four mega projects from August 2017 onwards to irrigate 72,000 acres of barren land in Dera Bugti, Balochistan.

“The authority also added 2487 megawatts of hydel electricity to the national grid,” he said.

Apprising the minister about the issues of water and hydropower sectors in the country, Hussain briefed the minister about the key WAPDA projects.

“These projects included Phase 1 of Kachhi Canal, Golen Gol, Tarbela 4th Extension, and Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project,” Hussain said adding the Stage 1 of Kurram Tangi Dam Project was scheduled to be completed in 2020, while the 2160 MW – Stage 1 of Dasu Hydropower Project was likely to start electricity generation by 2023.

The chairman said the 1410 MW Tarbela 5th Extension, 2160 MW Stage II of Dasu, 7100 MW Bunji, and Stage II of multipurpose Kurram Tangi Dam were among the ready-for-construction projects.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the measures being taken by WAPDA to implement its projects in water and hydropower sectors.

“Concerted efforts are required both at federal and provincial levels to steer the country out of the impending water crisis,” the minister said.