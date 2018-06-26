Tue June 26, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Three minor girls drown in Bajaur Agency

KHAR: Three minor girls drowned while taking bath in a pool of water at Arang Sra Shah area in Bajaur tribal district on Monday, official sources said.

They said that Amina Bibi, Marvi and Sadia Bibi were taking bath in a pond of water when they drowned. The locals retrieved the bodies after putting in hectic efforts.

