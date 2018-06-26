Three minor girls drown in Bajaur Agency

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KHAR: Three minor girls drowned while taking bath in a pool of water at Arang Sra Shah area in Bajaur tribal district on Monday, official sources said.
They said that Amina Bibi, Marvi and Sadia Bibi were taking bath in a pond of water when they drowned. The locals retrieved the bodies after putting in hectic efforts.
