Pak players bag bronze medals in Pars Wushu

KARACHI: All the three Pakistani wushu fighters finished with bronze medals after losing their respective semi-finals against the Iranian fighters in the 7th Pars Wushu Cup in Iran on Monday. At the Imam Khomeini Salon in Gorgan, Zahoor Ahmed (56kg), Abdul Khaliq (60kg) and Maaz Khan (75kg) fell at a stage when it mattered most. It has been learnt that Zahoor lost his fight against his Iranian rival due to referee’s biased decisions. Pakistan has been a regular participant of the event. Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) President Malik Iftikhar is happy with the achievement of his fighters. “Athough they lost their semi-finals but I am happy that the experience of playing in such an event will help them in the Asian Games,” Iftikhar said. Earlier on Sunday Zahoor downed a fighter from strong Iran in his quarter-final. Maaz defeated Lebanon fighter in his quarterfinal while Abdul Khaliq whacked a fighter from Vietnam, also a strong wushu nation.