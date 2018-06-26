PPP all set to unveil election manifesto

The Pakistan Peoples Party announced on Monday that it had prepared a manifesto for the upcoming general elections being held in the country on 25 July.

A press statement said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would unveil the manifesto at a press conference to be held in Islamabad this week.

It said that this would be the 10th electoral manifesto of the PPP, whose first electoral manifesto was unveiled in 1970 by founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. Later, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto issued six manifestoes of the party.

This will be the first manifesto of the party being released under the leadership of Bilawal, who, according to the statement, had taken personal interest in preparing it.

The spokesman for the PPP chairman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, said the party chief had promised in the new manifesto that revolutionary steps would be taken in the country. He said the manifesto stood for the deprived sections of the society as it had suggested firm steps for the resolution of their problems.