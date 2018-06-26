JI greets Erdogan on election victory

LAHORE: JI has congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on his re-election in presidential election. In their message to the Turkish president, JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, secretary-general Liaquat Baloch and naib ameer Hafiz Muhammad Idrees said the grand victory of Erdogan proved the Turkish people’s deep love for Islam as system and their leader.

Siraj said Tayyip Erdogan was a great leader of Muslim world and he led his country to astounding economic progress. He said people of Pakistan had deep love and great respect for Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said enemies had been persistently conspiring against Erdogan. Hafiz Idrees hoped the Turkish leader would raise his strong voice in support of the oppressed Muslims in Kashmir, Palestine, Burma, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria.