Australia beat Pakistan in Champions Trophy Hockey

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan suffered their second successive defeat this time against Australia (2-1) in the 37th Champions Trophy Sunday in Holland city of Breda.

Had not been to brilliant display by goalkeeper Imran Butt Pakistan would have conceded at least half a dozen goals against new look Australia team that included eight new faces.

Pakistan took the lead through Ijaz Ahmad in the 9th minute before Australia equalised through Trent Mitton three minutes later. Though Australia held the upper hand throughout the match, Pakistan also had their chances which were wasted by forwards.

Australia took the lead in the last quarter when Blake Govers sounded the board with timely deflection four minutes into the final hooter.

Pakistan so far has lost both matches conceding six goals and scoring only once.

In Sunday’s other matches India surprised Olympic Champions Argentina 2-1 while Holland went on goal scoring spree against Belgium beating them 6-1. Pakistan will next play hosts Netherlands on June 26.