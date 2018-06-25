Benazir’s 65th anniversary marked in Dubai

SHARJAH: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto’s 65th birth anniversary was celebrated in Dubai where “the daughter of East” had to spend her self-exiled life for almost a decade.

A ceremony was organised by the Pakistan People’s Party Middle East chapter at a local hotel in Sharjah to celebrate the birth anniversary. The leaders of PPP cut the cake to remember Late Benazir Bhutto on her 65th birth anniversary.

After the cake-cutting ceremony, former President of PPP Middle East Mian Munir said that he learnt so much from Benazir Bhutto, and, now, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is following the footsteps of the great leader.

While talking to The News, Mian Munir expressed a hope that People’s Party would clinch a victory in the upcoming elections. former adviser to Prime Minister Azad Jummu Kashmir and senior leader of PPP Middle East stated that Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri is following the legacy of Benazir Bhutto as, he added, Bilawal is symbol of democracy in the country and the voice of voiceless in the current political scenario. He further said that Benazir Bhutto was considered one of the most dynamic figures in the world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Youth Leader Raja Khayam said that the party missed its late leader Benazir Bhutto. But, he believed, Bilawal will introduce the real democratic system in Pakistan where parliament will play its pivotal role in shaping the rights of common men.

PPP Women Wing leader Mehwish Sheikh said that there was no comparison to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other leaders. She added that her ideology still guided the party and defined the active political role of women in the society.

Another PPP Women Wing leader Zahida Malik Awan stated that Benazir Bhutto lived and even laid down her life for the cause of downtrodden people of Pakistan while fighting tyranny. She lauded the efforts of Shaheed leader for the democratic system in Pakistan.