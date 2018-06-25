PTI leader accuses caretaker CM, ministers of misusing powers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANNU: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Naeemul Haq on Sunday accused the caretaker chief minister and four ministers of misusing their powers and wooing the people to vote for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) in the general election.
Speaking at a press conference at the Hayat House here, Naeemul Haq alleged that Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retired) Dost Muhammad Khan and his four ministers - Rasheed Khan, Anwarul Haq, Zaffar Iqbal Bangash and Sanaullah Khan — were misusing authority.
The PTI leader accused the chief minister and the four ministers of luring the people to the JUI-F by promising them jobs and transfers, etc.
Naeemul Haq said these caretakers were in power only for a month. He advised the people not be misled by them. He accused the caretakers of working for the JUI-F.
The PTI leader asked the Chief Election Commissioner to take notice of what he alleged was the misuse of powers by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa acting chief minister and four ministers.
