JUI-S to contest polls on its own terms: Sami

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq on Sunday asked his party candidates to contest elections in accordance with the party manifesto. He was speaking at a meeting of the JUI-S political committee at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Akora Khattak. The Maulana said he had presented his 17-point formula to the delegations of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) but no political party was willing to support his party's proposal and stance. He said that the party's candidates could make seat adjustment with other political parties in their respective constituencies to achieve their goal. "We would not make any alliance with any political party," Maulana Samiul Haq said. He said his party would not make an alliance with those who were deceiving nation in the name of Islam and hollow slogans. "JUI-S doesn't believe in deceiving people for gaining power," he said, adding that the party workers should expedite their struggles for enforcement Shariah in the country. "The JUI-S is against those political parties who are lackeys of the US and western forces," he said and added that the race would continue in future. He added that the JUI-S's 17-point election manifesto included provision of quality education, cheap and speedy justice, better health facilities and creating jobs. The JUI-S chief said his party would reform the judicial, socio and economic system and free the country from the dominance of the US and other countries.