Irish eyes on All Blacks after series triumph

SYDNEY: Coach Joe Schmidt says he is looking forward to testing Ireland against the mighty New Zealand All Blacks later this year after their epic series victory in Australia.

The well-drilled Irish came from a game down to win the series with a 20-16 win in Saturday’s final match for their first three-Test victory in the southern hemisphere, adding to their Grand Slam Six Nations triumph earlier this year.

Ireland, who trail only world champions New Zealand in the international standings, had not won a series in Australia since they swept a two-Test tour in 1979. Now New Zealander Schmidt is looking for a crack at the All Blacks in Dublin in November on the back on the titanic series win in Australia.