Journalist seeks action against torturers of son

PESHAWAR: A Peshawar-based journalist has demanded a strict action against six persons for torturing his son and brother-in-law.

Mahmood Iqbal, a senior sub-editor with English-language Dawn newspaper, in a complaint lodged with the Chamkani Police Station stated that six youth of Gulshan Colony, GT Road, the area he lives in, attacked and injured his son, Ameer Hamza Mohammad. He named the accused as Yaseen, Fakhar, Saddam, Aman, Hassan and Mohsin.

Giving details, he said the accused stopped in the street his son, a second-year student of the FC Cadet College, Warsak Road, at the instigation of Yaseen’s father, Haroon, a bank employee, and thrashed him for no reason, leaving him severely injured.

He added that his brother-in-law Shah Faisal Bilal rushed to rescue Ameer Hamza and to stop the attackers, but they beat him up as well and injured him seriously with a knife.

The journalist said Shah Faisal Bilal and Amir Hamza were taken to a hospital while the accused escaped. One accused, Haroon, was later arrested.