Ex-minister quits PML-N over ticket

LAHORE: Former PML-N Provincial Minister Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor, while announcing his dissociation from the party lashed out at the PML-N leadership terming them friends of Pakistan’s enemies and alleged that they were selling election tickets to the highest bidder.

Apparently enraged over not being given the party ticket for the general elections 2018, Ghafoor said, “The thrice elected prime minister tried his level best to destroy the country had been working to weaken it at its very roots, I beg the people to save the country from them”.

“Pakistan is not private property of the Sharif family; I stood by the party, but despite my concerns, Modi was called over again and again in contradiction with national interest. I have no choice but to end this 28-year long relationship because Islam and Pakistan need me more than this party”, summed up Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor.

People are committing suicides and dying of hunger and poverty while this buried under corruption charges are busy in looting the people, he said.

I will stop these enemies of the state from achieving their dangerous intentions, “From tomorrow, I will visit every constituency and campaign against the Sharif brothers. I will start from the constituency of Shahbaz Sharif and later will visit the constituency of his son Hamza Shahbaz”, he announced.