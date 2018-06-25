Taj Haider to head PPP’s Central Election Cell

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has appointed a senior party leader Taj Haider in-charge of the Central Election Cell with immediate effect.

The following will be members of the Central Election Cell of the PPP: Rukhsana Zubairi, Sardar Latif Khosa, Lal Bakhsh Bhutto, Barrister Amir, Ch. Latif Akbar, Amjad Hussain Advocate, and Nazir Dhoki.

A notification in this regard was issued by the chairman’s secretariat by his political secretary, Jameel Soomro, on Sunday. A day earlier, the PPP formed a committee on Saturday for the election campaign of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for NA-246 Karachi South comprising Lyari and the adjoining areas of the city.

Nabil Gabol has been made the convener of the campaign committee and Rashid Rabbani is its campaign manager. The members are: Yousuf Baloch, Karim Shah, Haji Hussain Soomro, Abdul Ghaffar Lasi, Naseema Baloch,

Ruqaiya Azad Baloch, Noor Jehan Baloch, Hassan Ali Martial, Wali Muhammad Baloch, Laxman Maheshwari, Karim Jatt, Rasheed Baloch, Mohabbat Khan Niazi, and Shahnawaz Shani. The following will be the members of the media committee for the NA-246 election campaign: Nadia Gabol, Aijaz Durrani, Sadia Javed, Ch. Shakeel, and Sadique Sherwani.

The PPP’s Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar has been appointed a spokesman for the PPP chairman with immediate effect. A notification in this regard was issued by the secretariat chairman by his Political Secretary Jameel Soomro.