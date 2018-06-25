Adviser to caretaker CM assigned portfolios

Sindh caretaker chief minister Fazal-ur-Rehman has allocated portfolios to newly appointed adviser Brigadier (retired) Haris Nawaz.

The allocation of portfolios was carried out in accordance with Rule No. 7 (ii) of the Sindh government’s Rules of Business 1986. The adviser has been given the portfolios of the departments of works & services, prison, social welfare and special education.

Earlier, the caretaker CM had kept the portfolio of prison department with him. The portfolio of the works and services department was with caretaker minister Mushtaq Ahmed Shah. The portfolios of social welfare and special education had earlier been given to interim minister Dr Saadia Virk Rizvi.

The chief secretary has issued notifications of the changes in the portfolios of members of the caretaker provincial cabinet. The adviser to the CM had earlier served as director financial crimes and investigation of the National Accountability Bureau, Sindh.