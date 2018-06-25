Inclusion of Hafeez, Yasir a boost for Pakistan: Sallu

KARACHI: The national selection committee has made the right decision by picking experienced all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez and leg-spinner Yasir Shah for Pakistan’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, former chief selector Salahuddin Sallu said on Sunday.

“The selection committee has picked balanced squads for both formats (ODIs and T20s),” he said. “The inclusion of Hafeez will boost Pakistan’s batting, while in Yasir they get a potent bowling option.”

However, Sallu said that batsman Azhar Ali could have been a good choice as doubts remain over the fitness of Babar Azam.“Every team needs a batsman who can anchor the innings. Both Babar and Azhar have this ability,” he said.

The former chief selector termed the Zimbabwe tour an opportunity for Pakistan to improve their One-day International ranking.“It is now up to the tour selection committee to select best-possible playing eleven against Zimbabwe,” said Sallu.

He hoped that skipper Sarfraz Ahmed will lead Pakistan to victory in the series.“The team is going through a transition. Everyone has high expectations from Sarfraz and I hope that he delivers,” he concluded.