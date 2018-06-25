Parched Karachi

Many parts of Karachi are facing the worst shortage of water. As a result, residents are turning towards the tanker mafia and buying water at exorbitant prices. Those who can afford paying thousands of rupees for a water tank that barely meet a week’s needs of water are not as deeply affected by the crisis as people who do not have enough means to buy three to four tankers per month.

These people remain reliant on the little water that comes via pipelines. It is apparent that the working class is worst affected by the irregularities in the supply and distribution of water, and it is unfortunate that the authorities concerned are nowhere to be seen. The solution to this crisis is nowhere in sight.

Hajra Zaidi

Karachi