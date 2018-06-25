Mon June 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Step towards peace

It is heartening to note that in an American drone attack, the TTP’s leader, Mullah Fazlullah, who is responsible for the APS attack died. He was also responsible for the attack on Malala Yousafzai in 2012. In addition, he was also the man behind scores of other deadly terrorist activities that were carried out in cities across Pakistan. Such militants have proved to be a real threat for the people of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

x
Advertisement

The governments of Pakistan, the US and Afghanistan should engage positively, through their close and coordinated intelligence activities, for rooting out unwanted elements from their countries. And, for this to happen, all the three countries should sincerely trust in one another’s efforts for achieving the ultimate goal of restoring peace and normalcy in the Pak-Afghan region.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar