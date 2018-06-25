Step towards peace

It is heartening to note that in an American drone attack, the TTP’s leader, Mullah Fazlullah, who is responsible for the APS attack died. He was also responsible for the attack on Malala Yousafzai in 2012. In addition, he was also the man behind scores of other deadly terrorist activities that were carried out in cities across Pakistan. Such militants have proved to be a real threat for the people of both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The governments of Pakistan, the US and Afghanistan should engage positively, through their close and coordinated intelligence activities, for rooting out unwanted elements from their countries. And, for this to happen, all the three countries should sincerely trust in one another’s efforts for achieving the ultimate goal of restoring peace and normalcy in the Pak-Afghan region.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi