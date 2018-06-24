Train kills shepherd

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: A shepherd was killed by a train near Nishatabad. The unidentified man with his goats was on way when the train crushed him to death.
FAISALABAD: A shepherd was killed by a train near Nishatabad. The unidentified man with his goats was on way when the train crushed him to death.
Comments