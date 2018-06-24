Shahbaz’ ex-staff officer being appointed Islamabad DC

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division has decided to appoint former Personal Staff Officer of Shahbaz Sharif, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, as deputy commissioner of Islamabad.

Randhawa is an officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service and has served as personal staff officer of the then Punjab chief minister in 2015. Later, he was posted as deputy commissioner of Hafizabad and then Gujrat.

It was also a known trend of the Punjab that those who had served in the Chief Minister Secretariat were later given field postings. The sources shared with this correspondent that it was the election commission itself on whose insistence the Establishment Division had to sent the name of Randhawa to it (EC) for approval for posting as deputy commissioner, Islamabad.

Double standards of those at the helms of affairs these days are also evident from the fact that in the recent reshuffle of bureaucracy, Randhawa was surrendered by Punjab as being too closely allied with former regime, but the same officer has surprisingly been picked right away for probably one of the most prize postings in his cadre.