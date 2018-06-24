Maryam prays for those spreading false news

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has prayed for guidance from Almighty Allah for those who are involved in spreading false news about her mother Begum Kulsoon Nawaz’s illness.

Speaking to Pakistani media outside the Harley Street Clinic here, Maryam said that her mother was on the ventilator and in critical condition. She said that doctors were keeping Kulsoom Nawaz on the ventilator and were not giving any timeline.

When asked about the social media news about her mother, Maryam Nawaz replied: “May Allah Almighty give guidance to such people.”

Fake news has spread through WhatsApp and social media forums casting doubts on the treatment of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz. Separately, Nawaz Sharif’s eldest son Hussain Nawaz has strongly contradicted media reports that his ailing mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz has passed away.

Talking to media outside the Harley Street Clinic here, where his mother remains admitted after a cardiac arrest a few days back, he said: "She is still gravely ill and high-risk patient and on ventilator (life supporting machine) although she is in better health position and more stable as compared to the first day when she suffered a cardiac arrest in intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital.”

Hussain Nawaz said that due to a clot in her lungs, she suffered a cardiac arrest and was kept in the ICU and under observation. He said that doctors were present when she collapsed. He said doctors have told them that she would be kept on ventilator and were in no hurry to remove it.

“There is no rush, we cannot give a timeline, doctors have told us to wait and see. Doctors have told us that the good news is that there is no bad news. There is improvement in the health of my mother and we are hopeful that Allah will help us,” Hussain Nawaz said.

He said that doctors were making all their efforts by providing Begum Kulsoom Nawaz best medical treatment.