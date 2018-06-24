Sun June 24, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 24, 2018

PPP asks its candidates to collect party tickets

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has finalised the lists of party candidates for contesting National and provincial assembly seats from all provinces, which are expected to be announced today (Sunday).

PPPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar has, in a statement, asked the party nominees from Punjab to collect their tickets from Bilawal House, Lahore. “Those from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will collect their tickets from Zardari House, Islamabad, while the nominees from Sindh and Balochistan have been advised to collect party tickets from Bilawal House, Karachi, and those from south Punjab to collect tickets from party’s secretariat in Multan.

He directed that candidates are required to collect their tickets in person from the respective offices. It is expected that the list of party candidates will be announced today (Sunday).

