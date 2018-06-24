Rajwana lauds Hasanabdal’s cadet college initiative

HASANABDAL: Cadet College Hasanabdal Outreach Programme is like a drop in the ocean, it can very well trigger a chain reaction leading to the development and mainstreaming of neglected areas.

This was stated by Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, Governor of Punjab while inaugurating 2nd Cadet College Hasanabdal National outreach programme on Saturday, says a press release.

He was the chief guest on this occasion. The programme is aimed to select boys from under developed regions of Pakistan for Cadet College Hassan Abdal’s national merit. However, the overall aim is much beyond the selection for Hasanabdal Cadet College rather to inspire them into the national mainstream particularly to motivate them to compete for all national institutions. This year, Cadet College Hasanabdal outreach programme is being conducted from 21st June to 17th of August 2018. It is worth mentioning that the first pilot outreach program was conducted at this institution last year during summer break.

Later, the governor of Punjab presided over the 96th meeting of the Cadet College HasanabdalBoard of Governors. Lt Gen Sadiq Ali, HI (M), Chairman POF Board attended the meeting as a member of Board of Governor of Cadet College Hassan Abdal.

Important administrative and strategic decisions for the betterment of this institution were approved.