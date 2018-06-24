Boy drowns

MINGORA: A five-year-old boy drowned in river in a bid to save his three years old sister in Kabal tehsil on Saturday, police said.

They said that two minors Hamza, 5, and Urooj, 3 were playing on the bank of the river in Kabal Nangoli area when suddenly Urooj fell into the river.

Police added that Hamza jumped into the river to save his sister but he also drowned. However, Urooj rescued by a man present there, was rushed to Saidu Sharif Hospital.Later, the locals recovered the body of Hamza from the river.