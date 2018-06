MMA announces candidates from Karachi

KARACHI: The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) on Saturday announced the names of its candidates on 21 seats of National Assembly and 44 seats of provincial assembly from Karachi for the upcoming general elections.As per details, the MMA has nominated Somar Burfat for NA-236, Muhammad Islam for NA-237, Muhammad Islam for NA-238, Muhammad Haleem Khan Ghauri for NA-239, Abdul Jamil Khan for NA-240, Saleem Hussain for NA-241, Asadullah Bhutto for NA-242, Osama Razi for NA-243, Zahid Saeed for NA-244, Saifuddin for NA-245, Maulana Noorul Haq for NA-246, Muhammad Hussain Mehanti for NA-247, Qari Usman for NA-248, Syed Attaullah Shah for NA-249, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for NA-250, Muhammad Laeeq Khan for NA-251, Abdul Majeed Khaskheli for NA-252, Munim Zafar Khan for NA-253, Rashid Naseem for NA-254, Muhammad Mustaqeem Qureshi for NA-255 and Dr Mairajul Huda for NA-256.

Similarly, Hafiz Hamdullah Haqqani has been nominated for PS-87, Muhammad Altaf Patni for PS-88, Mumtaz Hussain Sehto for PS-89, Pir Ehsanullah for PS-90, Maulana Ehsanullah for PS-91, Farooq Khalil for PS-92, Taufeequddin for PS-93, Muhammad Aslam Pervez for PS-94, Muhammad Ayub Abbasi for PS-95, Rajab Ali for PS-96, Mansoor Feroz for PS-97, Maulana Abdul Haq for PS-98, Maulana Muhammad Ghayyas for PS-99, Muhammad Younus Barai for PS-100, Babar Qamar for PS-101, Syed Qutub for PS-102, Muhammad Junaid Makati for PS-103, Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon for PS-104, Sarwar Ali for PS-105, Syed Naeem Shah for PS-106, Fazlur Rehman for PS-107, Syed Abdur Rasheed for PS-108, Faisal Abdul Ghaffar for PS-109, Abdul Qadir for PS-110, Muhammad Sufyan for PS-111, Naik Amanullah for PS-112, Sajjad Ahmed for PS-113, Qari Muhammad Usman for PS-114, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for PS-115, Maulana Umer Sadiq for PS-116, Mudassir Hussain for PS-117, Syed Haider Shah for PS-118, Atta Rabbi for PS-119, Abdur Razzaq for PS-120, Habibur Razzaq for PS-121, Syed Muhammad Rizwan for PS-122, Muhammad Yousuf for PS-123, Khalid Siddiqui for PS-124, Abdul Baqi for PS-125, Farooq Naimatullah for PS-126, Muhammad Siddiq Rathore for PS-127, Syed Wajih Hasan for PS-128, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman for PS-129 and Muhammad Naseem Siddiqui for PS-130.

Moreover, the MMA has also finalised the list of women candidates on reserved seats. They include Umme Atiya, Kausar Nasir, Aziza Anjum, Afshan Naveed, Zakiya Aurangzeb, Perveen Khan and Musfirah Jamal.

The MMA Secretary General Liaquat Baloch while addressing the candidates said that all political and democratic forces want general elections on stipulated time.