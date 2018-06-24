JS Global Capital to host investment moot in US

KARACHI: The JS Global Capital Limited (JSGCL), Pakistan’s largest and premier brokerage and investment banking firm will be hosting the Pakistan Investment Conference in New York and Washington, US from 25th - 27th June, 2018.

This follows JSGCL’s successful investment conference last year in New York which supported Pakistan's promotion as a premier investment destination globally. The objective of the conference is to pitch Pakistan as one of the most attractive investment destinations amongst the emerging markets class.

A high-powered delegation led by Mohammad Zubair, Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Younus Dagha, Federal Secretary Commerce, Richard Morin, CEO PSX, and Kamran Nasir, CEO JS Global Capital Limited, will be travelling to Washington DC to inaugurate the session.

The JS Global has made arrangements for the Chief Executives and Chief Financial Officers of 10 leading listed companies to attend the Pakistan Investment Conference and showcase their companies’ profile, performance and future plans to major US Investors for both Foreign Portfolio and Direct Investment by the US Investors. There will also be a meeting with the US State Department and treasury officials at the State Department in Washington DC.